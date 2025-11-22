The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured family and friends gathering for Christine and Danny’s long-awaited wedding. Be it the regular residents or special guests like Gina and Nina, the day was a lot more than just a gathering. It was tears, wishes, love, nostalgia, and more.

From celebrations and promises to searches and secrets, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 24, 2025

The first episode of the week features Christine and Danny celebrating their marriage. After decades of waiting, they gave their love a second chance and have finally gotten remarried. Daniel collaborates with Tessa. How will this musical duo perform? Phyllis makes a promise to Daniel, but what?

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Victor enlists Adam to strike back against Billy. How will the latter react to it? Is he going to strike back? Nick and Sharon search for Noah. Are the two going to find their son while he is trapped with Sienna? The Abbotts are serving plenty of drama for Thanksgiving. But what will be the reason for it?

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

When Victor keeps Nikki in the dark about Nick’s problems in Los Angeles, will he be able to keep things a secret? Or will she find out? Next, Ashley returns home for Thanksgiving. How will her arrival shake things up? Lily reminds the Winters of the importance of family. Will it bond them together?

Thursday, November 27, 2025

The Young and the Restless will not air a new episode on Thursday and will instead be airing the veteran episode featuring Danny and Christine’s first Hawaiian wedding from 35 years ago, back in November 1990.

Friday, November 28, 2025

There will be no new episode of The Young and the Restless. The episode will be pre-empted due to the sports coverage scheduled on CBS.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Michael Is Enraged, Sonny Makes A Grim Discovery While Stella’s On The Warpath

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News