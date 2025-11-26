The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor enlisting Adam to strike back against Billy. Meanwhile, Nick and Sharon searched for Noah during their attempts to locate him. And then lastly, the Abbotts served plenty of drama and pumpkin pies for their Thanksgiving dinner.

The drama, reunions, joy, food, celebrations, reveals, chaos, and more are set to unfold soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 26, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 26, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Victor keeping Nikki in the dark about Nick’s problems in LA. The families are set to celebrate Thanksgiving, but Nick and Sharon are still in Los Angeles, dealing with Matt and keeping their son Noah protected from him. This is what Nikki is totally unaware of.

She has no clue how dangerous things are over there, and Victor intends to keep it that way. He does not mean to worry his wife about the safety of their son, Nic, his former daughter-in-law, Sharon, and grandson, Noah. Will Victor be able to keep the truth away from Nikki, or will she find out about it?

Meanwhile, Ashley returns home for Thanksgiving. The Abbotts are having their own Thanksgiving feast, which means food, conversation, and family time. What will her comeback home lead to? With the Abbott family, drama is always around the corner. Will it be the same this time around or not?

Or will the gratitude speeches and pumpkin pies keep the atmosphere sweet and lovely? Jack, Diane, Traci, Ashley, Billy and Sally are all set to celebrate the event. Kyle and Harrison are present, and Claire pays the little boy a visit, which turns into an extended stay. How will this change things?

And then lastly, Lily reminds the Winters of the importance of family. The Winters family is also having a feast of their own, and Lily is spearheading the speeches, pointing out how important family is in trying times. Lily is present with Devon, Abby, Nate and Amy. How will this event fare?

