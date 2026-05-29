The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Johnny and Chanel sharing a hopeful moment amidst her health scares. Meanwhile, Lexie demanded answers from EJ. On the other hand, Abe admitted the truth to Theo. And then lastly, Javi, on his way to meet his new boyfriend Gus, ran into Leo.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the plotting, the danger, the chaos, the mess, and more are set to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 29, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 29, 2026

The final episode of the week sees family and friends supporting Marlena on the anniversary of John’s death. The last few months have been hard for her as she deals with health issues, recurring dreams, and the loss of the love of her life. And now it’s the shattering anniversary of John’s death.

But Marlena is not alone, as she has the support of her loved ones to get her through this tough day. Meanwhile, Belle and Brady make a discovery. When the siblings spot the DiMera chessboard, they realize the pawn is not there. Is this a deliberate message by Stefano, or is this just a coincidence?

On the other hand, Holly shares her emotional struggles with Sarah. The last few weeks have been heavy for Holly as she deals with Sophia’s death and the blame being put on her by Amy. When Holly overhears that Amy plans to get her charged for manslaughter, she is left worried and shocked.

And that’s when she leans on Sarah and confides in her about the troubles. Is Sarah going to give her some advice? Up next, Eli comforts Lani. After all, Lani has been going through her own emotional turmoil as she deals with the Paulina, Abe, and Lexie drama, as well as Chanel’s cancer crisis.

Is Eli going to be able to support his wife through this tough phase? And then lastly, Foster asks Julie out for dinner. Is she going to accept the offer or refuse? How exactly will this night fare? Will it be something special?

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