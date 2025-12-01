The previous week on General Hospital saw Stella calling Drew out, Willow accepting Drew’s new marriage proposal, and Michael calling Chase out for blindly defending Willow while not even knowing that she is all set to tie the knot with Drew on Thanksgiving. Portia found out that Nina snitched on her.

The drama, the shock, the defense, the promises, the worry, the joy, the questions, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 1, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features the Quartermaines celebrating Thanksgiving. With Brook Lynn and Chase making another attempt at cooking turkey for the special day, will things change, or will disaster strike again and keep the Thanksgiving curse running at the Quartermaines?

Things are about to be special with Ned having recovered from his heart attack. Will Tracy be back as well? On the other hand, Willow walks down the aisle. Drew proposed to her for marriage, and she accepted. Again. But will they finally tie the knot this time, or will she leave him hanging again?

Drew has wanted this to happen for a while now and is elated that it might just happen for real this time around. Will Nina be able to convince her daughter, Willow, to wake up and stop giving Drew chances? Or will her attempts to avoid this marriage to the evil and psychotic Drew fail big time?

Meanwhile, Trina is in for a shock. She came over to join her family for Thanksgiving. Her father, Curtis, is there, and so is her grandfather, Marshall. Stella is taking care that everything is on point for the feast. Trina’s mother, Portia, is missing because she is at work. But is that the only reason?

When Trina is left shocked, will she finally find out that Portia is pregnant? How will she react to the news of becoming an elder sibling soon? Is this going to infuriate Portia since she made it clear she wanted to keep this a secret for the time being? Then there’s Isaiah, who makes a sacrifice.

Is this for Portia? And what is it going to be? Lastly, Nathan tracks down a suspect. Who will this person be? Could it be Portia? Especially after Nina threw her under the bus to keep her daughter, Willow, safe from suspicion.

