General Hospital has been a long-running soap opera, and the decades have built lots of legacy families and characters. Such is the case of the Westbourne family, which has been built over the years. Be it names like Liesl, Nina, Britt, and Nathan or Wiley, Amelia, and James, the family is packed.

General Hospital: The Westbourne Family Tree Explained

First Generation

Madeline Westbourne †

Liesl Westbourne

Second Generation

Nina Reeves (via Madeline)

Britt Westbourne (via Liesl)

Nathan West (via Liesl)

Third Generation

Nelle Benson † (via Nina)

Willow Tait (via Nina)

James West (via Nathan)

Fourth Generation

Wiley Corinthos (via Nelle)

Amelia Corinthos (via Willow)

Jonah Corinthos † (via Willow)

General Hospital: Active Westbournes

Liesl Westbourne (played by Kathleen Gati)

Liesl is the matriarch of the Westbourne family. She is the mother of Britt Westbourne and Nathan West. Liesl is also the aunt of Nina Reeves. She used to work as a medical columnist and head of records previously.

Nina Reeves (played by Cynthia Watros)

Nina is the daughter of Madeline West and Dan Reeves. She is also the publisher of The Invader and the editor-in-chief of Crimson Magazine. She is the mother of Nelle Benson and Willow Tait, the former of whom is dead.

Britt Westbourne (played by Kelly Theibud)

Britt is the daughter of Liesl Westbourne and Cesar Faison. She works as an unlicensed Ob/gyn and ER intake supervisor at General Hospital. Britt got the job after she came back and surprised everyone that she is alive.

Nathan West (played by Ryan Paevey)

Nathan is the son of Liesl Westbourne and Cesar Faison. He works as a detective at the Port Charles Police Department. Nathan was revealed to be alive after Britt, and he also only recently got his job back at the PCPD.

Willow Tait (played by Katelyn MacMullen)

Willow is the daughter of Nina Reeves and Silas Clay. She is a nurse at General Hospital and is currently engaged to Drew Cain. Willow is the mother of Amelia Corinthos and the adoptive mother of Wiley Corinthos.

James West (played by Gary James Fuller)

James is the son of Maxie Jones and Nathan West. He is 7 years old and attends the Port Charles Elementary School. He recently met his father, Nathan, after he was revealed to be alive after years of thinking he wasn’t.

Wiley Corinthos (played by Viron Weaver)

Wiley is the son of Nelle Benson and Michael Corinthos. He is 10 years old and attends Port Charles Elementary School. Since Nelle’s death, Wiley’s adoptive mother is Willow Tait, who is biologically his maternal aunt.

Amelia Corinthos (played by Sequoia and Serenity Mork Macko)

Amelia is the daughter of Willow Tait and Michael Corinthos. She is 3 years old but seems to have aged in recent episodes. She is Wiley’s half-sister.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Explainer: Who is Thomas Forrester? Parents, Family, Marriages & Kids

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News