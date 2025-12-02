The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sarah shock Maggie. On the other hand, Gwen took pity on Xander, looking at his state. EJ and Theo teamed up regarding the disappearances. And then last but not least, Abe, Paulina, Johnny, and Chanel’s Thanksgiving meal was delayed.

The drama, the joy, the gathering, the gratitude, the plotting, the worry, the sympathy and more are about to elevate soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 2, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama based in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: December 2, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Leo and Javi having a scratchy encounter with Gwen. The whole Dimitri drama caused a lot of cracks in the friendship between Leo and Gwen. Their run-ins are now frosty and full of friction. But Leo and Javi are engaged and all set to be married soon. Will they tell her?

What will this scratchy encounter be about? Meanwhile, Cat asks EJ for help. What could this be related to? Considering she is actively working against him, trying to expose his secrets, this will be an interesting development. Is this her way of setting a trap for him to fall into so that her job gets even easier?

On the other hand, Kayla confirms Marlena’s diagnosis. It has been a while since Marlena has been trying to recover in the hospital, but her infection is simply not healing despite the antibiotics she is receiving. And now it seems that Kayla has answers. What exactly could Marlena’s health diagnosis be?

Elsewhere, Belle asks Paulina for support. But what could this be about? Is this something on the personal or professional front? How will Paulina help Belle in this situation? And then lastly, Brady struggles to get through to Rachel. The father-daughter duo is having trouble communicating.

While Brady is trying to help Rachel understand that she needs professional help to overcome her condition, the little girl is not ready to listen. What will this lead to? Will Brady have to force Rachel to stay in the facility and get help? Will this cause a crack in their relationship? Especially with Kristen missing?

Rachel shot EJ, and then she tried to target Sarah by ensuring she had an allergic attack to pistachios. Her brain cannot stop connecting evil, and it’s time she gets the help she needs. But will this plan be a major dud?

