The previous episode of General Hospital saw the Quartermaine family celebrating Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Willow prepared to walk down the aisle to Drew. Trina was in for a shock when she found out her family was keeping secrets. Isaiah made a sacrifice. Nathan tracked down a suspect.

The drama, the joy, the doubts, the reconciliations, the returns, the plotting and the surprises are about to elevate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 2, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Willow making a big decision. It’s the big moment Drew has been waiting for. Nobody wants this marriage to happen just like last time, but it’s to be seen if Willow will walk down the aisle and tie the knot or walk out on Drew, like the last time after finding out the truth.

When she has a decision to make, which choice will she opt for? It’s more than evident that she has no interest in Drew anymore. Willow is obsessed with getting her kids back and thinks marrying Drew will bring her one step closer to making that happen. Will she go ahead with this wedding or not?

Meanwhile, Laura gets a happy surprise. Her husband, Kevin, is back in town after a long absence, and she is elated to be with him. She has a lot on her plate at the moment with her mayoral win and Sidwell trying to frame her for Dalton’s murder. Will Kevin be able to help her get through this?

On the other hand, Michael receives a tempting offer. But from? It’s obvious he detests both Willow and Drew after what they did, but he also does not want this wedding to happen. It’s because he does not wish Drew around his kids, and this wedding will give him legal access to them as a stepfather.

But Michael is also getting closer to Jacinda. What offer is he about to get, and what will he do with it? When Emma is determined, is this with exposing the whole Dalton drama? Elsewhere, Brook Lynn backs up Gio. The two have finally started giving their mother-son bond a chance.

Is she standing up for Gio in front of Dante? And then there’s Curtis, who is being questioned by Nathan regarding Drew’s shooting. Is he the next one on the suspect list? And lastly, Trina has questions. Will she get answers?

