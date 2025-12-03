It’s winter time, and Christmas is around the corner. The world of soap operas is soaking in family time, reunions, surprises, weddings, and major drama. Here’s what to expect from couples on Young and Restless, Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital this December.

Days of Our Lives

Holly Jonas suggests Tate Black join her in Paris for winter break. But will he take the plunge, or will he decide to stay back in Salem instead? Chanel Dupree has a surprise for Johnny DiMera. How will he react when she tells him that she is pregnant weeks after they adopted Trey?

Eli Grant and Lani Price come home for the holidays. How will their return fare, and will it cause some drama in the family and extended friends? Brady Black and Sarah Horton share a mistletoe moment, to Xander Kiriakis’ chagrin. Will this lead to plenty of friction and jealousy?

General Hospital

Drew Cain and Willow Tait head down the aisle. But will she actually get married to him, or will she walk out on him minutes before the ceremony? Michael Corinthos and Jacinda Bracken take things to the next level. Are they going to get intimate amidst this whole fake alibi plotting?

Jordan Ashford goes to bat for Curtis Ashford. Will this cause trouble, especially since Curtis’ daughter, Trina Robinson, is strictly against it? Cody Bell and Britt Westbourne share a close moment. Is this going to cause drama in the relationships between Britt-Jason and Cody-Molly? Lucas Jones and Marco Rios solidify their bond. What will they do next?

The Bold & the Beautiful

Hope Logan and Liam Spencer get married. How will their wedding fare, and will Thomas Forrester and Douglas Forrester be present? Bill Spencer and Katie Logan start their life together again as a family. Is this going to last, or will something tear them apart once again?

Daphne Rose and Carter Walton get reacquainted. Will their romance last, or is someone from her past going to cause some chaos really soon? Steve Johnson and Kayla Johnson enjoy the holiday season together. Will they be able to romance and keep their daughter, Stephanie Johnson, safe?

The Young & the Restless

Victor Newman and Nikki Newman are reminded of the true meaning of Christmas. How will this holiday season bring joy and togetherness? Michael Baldwin pulls out all the stops for Lauren Fenmore to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Will his plans be successful or fail big time?

Lily Winters re-examines her feelings for Cane Ashby. Is she going to finally accept that she still likes him but is not ready to trust him once again? Noah Newman pledges his commitment to Sienna Bacall. Is he making a promise that he won’t be able to fulfill, especially with Matt present?

