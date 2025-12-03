The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Luna’s killer, aka Miss Dyla,n confessing to Steffy and Finn. On the other hand, Brooke and Ridge reminisced about their past. And then lastly, Katie was left quite disappointed that her sister Brooke was not too supportive of her choices.

The drama, chaos, worry, changes, confrontations, joy, revelations, and more are about to intensify. Here’s what the fans can expect from the December 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 3, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Bill confronting Ridge over what he’s done to Katie. The two have often confronted one another, and the friction between them has carried over the years. Be it work and business or the women in their lives, Bill and Ridge have often clashed with lots of tension.

The last couple of months saw things tampering down, but now it seems it is time for another round of confrontation. Bill found out that Ridge left Katie in the dark about hiring an external PR firm. This was hurtful for Katie, who is the head of PR at Forrester Creations. She felt left out and mistreated.

Bill is not happy about how Katie was treated, and he is all set to confront Ridge about it. Bill and Katie recently reunited romantically, and the former is very adamant about protecting his family. How will Ridge respond to Bill’s questions? Is he going to explain what his thought process was? Or not?

Is Ridge going to ask Bill to mind his own business and focus on Spencer Publications instead? On the other hand, Donna blindsides Brooke with news about Eric. Is this about his health? It’s no secret that his health has always been up and down. Has a recurring issue been found once again?

How will Brooke react when Donna informs her about Eric’s condition? Is this going to change the game at Forrester Creations since Eric often does the overseeing? He is a majority shareholder of the company as well. Is this going to cause trouble in the Forrester fam? Stay tuned to know more.

