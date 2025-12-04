HBO has finally confirmed that Zendaya and the entire starry universe of Euphoria are stepping back into the spotlight after years of whispers, delays, cast drama, and bold career leaps. The cast list reads like a roll call of returning fire and fresh intrigue, and the mood around the show feels hotter than ever.

Euphoria Season 3: HBO Confirms Release Date

The long wait stretches all the way back to the end of season 2, and HBO now places the return in April 2026. It is a four-year gap that made the cast grow up in real time, the fans grow restless, and the show’s legend grow bigger than anyone predicted when Sam Levinson first created the series.

Star-Studded Cast Returns Alongside Exciting New Faces

Euphoria Season 3 brings back Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner.

‘Euphoria’ (2019 – 2026) posters pic.twitter.com/vvRaFiSyEW — Euphoria Season 3 News (@euphoriacentral) December 4, 2025

According to CBR, HBO also adds an entire wave of fresh faces, from Rosalía and Trisha Paytas to Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Marshawn Lynch, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Sharon Stone, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sam Trammell.

In short, it is a cast list that reads like a red carpet lineup.

Notable Absences In Season 3

Not everyone is returning, though, as Storm Reid confirmed that Gia will not appear this season. Barbie Ferreira left the show in 2022, and Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, passed away in 2023 at the age of 25. Austin Abrams and Algee Smith are also not part of the new lineup.

Inside Euphoria Season 3: Plot Updates & Time Jump

HBO’s first look at Season 3 arrived with a poster showing Zendaya as Rue, reminding viewers who still owns the center of this world. The filming was reportedly wrapped in November 2025, securing the extensive cast. The story jumps ahead in time, landing after the characters’ high school years, though no one will say whether this is the final chapter. The reports have already stirred about Cassie running an OnlyFans profile, a detail pulled from early footage.

Sydney Sweeney will play an OnlyFans star in ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3. via @omelete pic.twitter.com/QGnyx2HOkP — A Shot (@ashotmagazine) November 25, 2025

Behind The Scenes Insights From Sam Levinson

Levinson shared more during an HBO Max presentation in London, as per Variety. He said five years felt natural for the time jump. In the upcoming season, Rue begins south of the border in Mexico, deep in debt to Laurie and desperate for ways to pay it off. Cassie is in the suburbs with Nate, the two already engaged, her life wrapped in social media and envy over the glamorous new paths her former classmates seem to be taking.

He insists this is the strongest season yet. Cassie and Nate get married, sealed with a night he promises viewers will not forget. Jules studies art and tries to dodge responsibility, while Maddy works in Hollywood at a talent agency while running her own side hustles. Lexi is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone, adding another spark to an already packed cast.

Euphoria Season 3 arrives in April 2026 on HBO.

