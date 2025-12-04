HBO’s It: Welcome to Derry dives straight into the deep end in Episode 6, and the hour turns the story on its head in a way fans did not expect. The episode titled ‘In the Name of the Father’ arrives after a heated confrontation with Pennywise, and the new reveal settles in with a slow burn that changes everything about the legend of the clown. The truth slides out in pieces, and the effect on Derry’s history feels permanent.

Mrs Ingrid Kersh’s Father Bob Gray Steps Out Of The Shadows

The episode peels back the curtain on Pennywise’s origins, and it does so without hesitation. It is an ancient cosmic entity that crashed to Earth millions of years ago and buried itself beneath the patch of land that would eventually become Derry, which has become its favorite hunting ground. The creature slips easily into any shape, but the Pennywise form has always been the most familiar.

One is Bob Gray as Pennywise. The other is IT as Pennywise. Real ones know the difference. pic.twitter.com/QrZ4yupSWe — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) December 2, 2025

The real surprise is the human name it hides behind, Bob Gray, played again by Bill Skarsgard. This detail has existed in Stephen King’s novel for decades, but the show brings it to life with a clarity that reshapes everything.

Mrs. Kersh’s Film Scene Gains New Meaning

The story circles back to the strange woman Beverly once met in IT: Chapter 2, Mrs. Kersh. That uneasy apartment scene returns in spirit as the show reveals that she and Bob Gray were far more real than fans believed. The old photo of a young Mrs. Kersh with her father, taken in 1908, standing next to the circus, retakes center stage. In the film, the moment slips away in terror as the woman twists into a creature, and the man at the vanity rubs at the white makeup with tears in his eyes. The scene always carried an edge of tragedy, and now the show lifts that thread and stretches it further.

Lilly Bainbridge Finds The Scrapbook That Changes Everything

Welcome to Derry’s episode 6, which turns that mystery into a real history lesson. Lilly Bainbridge, already shaken by the sight of a distorted vision of her father at school, runs to Ingrid Kersh’s house. The attic there hides a scrapbook, and inside it sits the photo that changes Lilly’s life. It shows Ingrid as a little girl and Bob Gray as her father, the same man Lilly saw under the clown paint and the same face that haunted her once. However, everything clicks too slowly for her to escape the moment.

When Ingrid finds her in the attic, the warm tone in her voice twists as fast as her smile. Lilly points at the framed photo of Bob Gray in full Pennywise makeup, alongside wig and all. Ingrid tells her he is her father, and soon the air in the attic tightens. Lilly’s fear spills over, and Ingrid senses it immediately. She presses her for the truth, and when she realizes Lilly has seen him, she whispers, ‘You did it.’ She believes Lilly brought him back, and the tenderness fades into something unsettling as she asks if Lilly would do everything she could to see her father again.

Ingrid Kersh reveals herself as Periwinkle and Lilly’s scream at the end of the scene was terrifying https://t.co/mV3JovG4Mx pic.twitter.com/EW3CAkiMXd — 🌟🎈 (@lovetheclips) December 1, 2025

The Juniper Hill Basement Reveal

This is where the episode slides into new territory. Ingrid’s history with Lilly suddenly feels deliberate as she had befriended her a year earlier during the girl’s stay at Juniper Hill. She made sure to stay close and promised to protect her. The question now hangs over every past moment between them, and the reason behind it all starts surfacing.

Ingrid’s backstory finally spills open. After the carnival left Derry in 1908, she stayed behind and felt drawn to the town, the way Pennywise draws its victims. While working at Juniper Hill, she overheard a girl whisper about a clown living in the pipes. One night, she took the girl to the basement, where they saw Pennywise, and she called him Papa. The clown smiled before turning on the child. The door slid shut, and Ingrid watched through the window as the blood reached her shoes. But then the face changed. Pennywise was gone, and Bob stood in the window instead. “Pumpkin, it’s me, Papa,” his voice cracked with affection as he told her he missed her. And when she opened the door, the deadlights took her.

Ingrid says she did what she had to do to see him again and hints that she may have led other children into the basement as well. Pennywise kept showing her the red balloon, and the shadow always pulled Bob away again, so she searched for a way to bring him back fully. Her love for her father shaped her into an accomplice without her realizing the scale of what she was feeding.

The backstory of IT disguising himself as Pennywise, Mrs. Kersh’s dad, is so interesting also him eating that girl and her still believing that’s her dad is CRAZY😭#WelcomeToDerry #ITWelcomeToDerry pic.twitter.com/G190PGOhxH — ǝllǝsᴉפ//💥⏳ 💍💫 (@giselleb1234) December 1, 2025

The reveal carries a grim symmetry to Henry Bowers, another Juniper Hill resident who fell into the creature’s grip. Pennywise bends broken people with ease, and Ingrid was caught early, deep, and without escape.

Ingrid Kersh’s Fate Still Remains A Mystery

Episode 6 finally confirms that Ingrid Kersh and Bob Gray were real people. The main antagonist swallowed their lives during the 1908 cycle, and their forms were preserved as tools. The lingering mystery is what becomes of Ingrid between this prequel and the modern-day apartment scene in IT: Chapter 2, where she is no longer human. She says in both versions that “No one who dies in Derry ever really dies.” So, maybe she became another shell the creature kept wearing long after her own story ended.

With two episodes left before the December 14 finale, Ingrid Kersh rises as one of the most compelling figures in the series. Her final turn may expose the last truth she has never allowed herself to believe. Her father is gone, and the thing she has served feeds only on fear.

It: Welcome to Derry airs every Sunday on HBO, and Episode 6 leaves the ground shaking as the season races toward its end.

