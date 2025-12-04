Season 4 of The Witcher saw some major fighting, chaos, drama, deaths, and adventures. The Netflix series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, and this season revolved around the plotlines of the books Baptism of Fire and The Tower of the Swallow. Geralt and Ciri had a lot to do in the books.

But Yennefer was not in the driving seat during this portion of the story. She is transformed into a jade statue by Francesca Findabair and remains that way. That was not something creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich wanted for one of the three core characters. Here’s why Yennefer’s plot was changed.

Inside The Creative Shift That Rewrote Yennefer’s Character In The Witcher Season 4

For those unversed, Geralt of Rivia, who is now played by Liam Hemsworth after Henry Cavill’s exit, travelled to Nilfgaard with a group of misfits known as the Hansa. Meanwhile, Cirilla of Cintra, who is played by Freya Allen, is on her journey of adventures with a group of bandit thieves called the Rats.

Torn apart by a war-ravaged Continent, the fight continues for Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer to survive and reunite again. The Witcher Season 4 returns to Netflix 30th October. pic.twitter.com/QPsGJSujZW — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 14, 2025

Yennefer of Vengerberg, played by Anya Chalotra, receives a more expansive storyline that showcases her potential as a leader. The mage is focused on finding her adoptive daughter Ciri and ending Vilgefortz for his betrayal. Yen is thus seen uniting the Aretuza mages back.

As per Polygon, Lauren stated that she made it clear to Anya that there was no way it was going to go the book’s way for her, where she was left with nothing to do. The showrunner of the hit series pointed out, “Obviously, we have had to create some Yennefer storylines from the ground up.”

According to Lauren, the season’s storylines brought “an entirely new flavor for the character.” She added, “I always refer to it as Yennefer’s woman on fire season because that’s what it feels like.” Anya chimed in, “She’s always wanted to be a leader for the wrong reasons,” referring to trauma and rage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix)

But this time, she gets into that position to find Ciri, save the mages, and help the Continent. Lauren mused, “I always have gone back to the same thing since season 1, which is, it’s a story about family finding their way back to each other.” The sword fighting and monsters are important.

But for Laure, those are not what make the story what it is. At the core, “it’s just a story about characters who long to be together even though they’ve been pulled apart,” the executive producer further explained.

This isn't the end of their story. pic.twitter.com/46aQoGOtrS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 7, 2025

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Friends & The Big Bang Theory Leaving Netflix Soon — Here’s Where You Can Still Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News