The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Victor confronting Matt Clark about targeting his family. Meanwhile, Sharon and Nick were backed into a corner as they searched for their son. And then last but not least, Sienna and Noah plotted their escape from their trap.

The drama, worry, danger, secrets, threats, warnings, concern, and more are about to get serious. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 4, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 4, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor turning the tables on an enemy. He was called by his son Nick to fly over and help get rid of Matt Clark once again. Matt was the one who targeted Sharon and Nick relentlessly years ago, and now he is back for even more, this time targeting their son, Noah.

Nick called Victor for backup, and the Newman patriarch immediately flew in and confronted Matt. There is no doubt that Victor has everything that can turn the tables, including money, power and a sharp brain that never stops plotting. How will Victor corner Matt and make him pay for his actions?

Will he be successful, or will Victor have to join hands with Nick and Sharon to get rid of Matt for good? On the other hand, Matt Clark forces Noah’s hand. Noah has been trapped with Sienna, and the two are scrambling to find a way out of captivity. And the danger is only increasing with time.

They even plotted a way to get out of there, but Matt and Bowen arrive and pour water on the plan. Matt is hellbent on punishing Noah for having an affair with his wife, Sienna. He is not backing down, no matter what and when he forces Noah’s hand, what exactly will happen this time around?

To add to his greed for revenge, Noah is the son of Sharon and Nick, whom he has previously tormented. Their history is catching up and giving Matt even more motivation to cause chaos and wreak havoc. How will Noah be able to find a way out of this? How will Sharon, Nick and Victor help him?

