The previous episode of General Hospital saw Curtis making a revelation. On the other hand, Nina was left distressed after Willow’s wedding to Drew. Emma and Gio made their move when they saved pets and brought them to Sonny’s place. Lulu delivered some tough love while Laura opened up.

The drama, the chaos, the secrets, the moves, the threats, the danger and more are about to get heated quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 4, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 4, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jason offering wise counsel. But to whom? Is this for Britt? Or has he been called by Sonny and Ric after the latest chaos by Gio and Emma? Britt drowns her sorrows. She has been quite shaken since Sidwell murdered Dalton in front of her by shooting him.

Her situation has been dire as she feels stuck following Sidwell’s orders to get access to her medicines. She is trying to drown those sorrows away by drinking, but she has some company in Cody, who shows up at the same place. Will this lead to something more, considering their past and history?

On the other hand, Sidwell wields his power. Laura was relieved when her husband, Kevin, came home earlier than expected, and she confided the truth to him. And towards the end, someone showed up at the door, one whom Laura was expecting. Could it be Sidwell trying to throw warnings?

Is this his attempt to intimidate Laura and exert his power to achieve what he wants? How will Laura react to his presence? Will she ask him questions that she wants answers to? After all, she knows it was he who stuffed Dalton’s body in her car trunk to frame her for the gruesome murder he committed.

Up next, Jordan offers reassurance. Is this to Curtis? After all, he was taken to the PCPD by Nathan for questioning. And it’s not a secret now that he paid Selina Wu to target Drew. Is this Jordan’s attempt to comfort Curtis and get back with him? Meanwhile, Molly is stung. Is this due to Cody?

Will she see him having a moment with Britt? Molly’s feelings for Cody have only grown over time, and it won’t be easy for her to see him with someone else. And then lastly, Gio and Emma’s move may have been with good intentions, but it might cause more trouble for Rocco, as warned by Ric.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things: The Makers Faced A Big Challenge While Filming & It May Surprise Fans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News