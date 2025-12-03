The previous episode of General Hospital featured Willow making a big decision about getting married to Drew. Laura got a happy surprise when her husband Kevin returned home. Michael received a tempting offer, while Emma was quite determined. And then lastly, Brook Lynn backed up Gio.

The drama, the joy, the celebrations, the emotions, the confessions, the confrontations and the big move are about to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 3, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 3, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Curtis making a revelation. Nathan came over to take Curtis to the PCPD for questioning regarding Drew’s shooting. And that’s when a flashback showed him meeting Selina Wu and paying her $1 million to kill Drew. When he makes a revelation, is it this?

Is Cutis going to accept that he put a hit on Drew? Will he confess this to Jordan? Meanwhile, Nina is distressed. Why wouldn’t she? Her daughter Willow just got married to Drew, and she could not do anything to stop it, despite her attempts. Now, how will she deal with this new reality of life?

Is she going to figure out that Willow is plotting something? On the other hand, Emma and Gio make their move. Is this revolving around their plan that got put on pause because of the Rocco arrest drama? Will they land themselves in trouble once again? Or will they be successful this time?

Elsewhere, Lulu delivers some tough love. But to whom? Is she chatting with Rocco? Or her own mother, Laura? Maybe even Dante? Then there is Laura, who opens up. Her husband Kevin is back home after a while, and she is happy to bask in his presence. But he has figured something is up.

And so, despite wanting to keep her troubles a secret, Laura is opening up to Kevin about what happened when he was away. She may have won the re-election, but Sidwell tried to frame her for Dalton’s murder by dumping his body in her car. Then Laura had to ask Sonny to dispose of the body.

How much of the truth will Laura share with Kevin? And how will he react to what happened? When Portia wonders if she’s under suspicion, will she be able to protect herself? And then lastly, Dante delivers a bold demand. Is this about the Rocco situation? Is this a conversation with his other son, Gio?

