The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor receiving a distress call from Los Angeles when Nick called his father over there. On the other hand, Jack made a bold move to protect Jabot by implementing his plan to temporarily shut down the company. Audra pleaded her case to Nate.

The drama, the danger, the doubts, the plotting, the chances, the worry and more are about to get heated really soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 3, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 3, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Victor confronting Matt Clark. Ever since Noah went missing, Sharon and Nick have been worried and very desperate. They have been actively searching for their son and are aware that Matt Clark is behind this. For the same reason, Nick called Victor over.

He needs his father around for such a dangerous mess. And the Newman patriarch is always there for his family. He flew to Los Angeles immediately and is ready to give Matt a taste of his own medicine for trying to mess with his family. Victor is set to confront Matt and warn him about his actions.

How exactly will this clash of titans fare? Matt may be a plotter, but nobody can cross Victor or his family and get away with it. To make things worse, this isn’t the first time Matt has harassed the Newmans. Decades ago, he was the one who put Sharon and Nick in trouble. And now he is back.

This time, Matt has targeted Victor’s grandson, Noah, and he is not going to take this lying down. Meanwhile, Sharon and Nick are backed into a corner. The two have been desperately trying to locate their son. Will they be able to find Noah, or will they land themselves in even more trouble now?

And then lastly, Sienna and Noah plot their escape. The two have been stuck ever since they fell into Matt’s trap. Now, they are planning a way to escape. But will they be able to make this happen, or will they only make things even harder for Sharon and Nick? Stay tuned for more.

