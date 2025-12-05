Matthew Perry was a remarkable actor, best known for bringing the character of Chandler Bing to life on the iconic sitcom FRIENDS. His sharp wit and heartfelt performances made him a global star and an enduring symbol of the 90s television era. The legendary actor passed away in 2023, and reportedly, the cause of his death was a drug overdose. The doctor who supplied the drug ketamine to the star has recently been sentenced to a federal prison term of 30 months.

Salvador Plasencia Among The Five People Charged For Matthew Perry’s Death

The 44-year-old California physician, named Salvador Plasencia, is among the five people who were charged with the death of Perry. The decision was taken after a long federal probe into how the actor got access to ketamine from Hollywood’s underground network. Plasencia had pleaded guilty in July to four counts of disbursing the drug. He also expressed remorse before the sentencing, as he talked about his two-year-old son. He said that he wanted to raise his son the right way. He also added that he was scared about how he would explain the situation to him. Salvador Plasencia is the first among the five accused to face justice over Perry’s death.

The FRIENDS star had spoken often about his struggles with addiction and depression. He was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home in 2023, at the age of 54. The US District Judge, Sherilyn Peace Garnett, stated that Plasencia was not directly involved in Perry’s death, as he did not supply the fatal dose; however, his negligence led to the actor’s overdose.

Matthew Perry’s Ketamine Addiction Was Exploited For Profit

As per BBC, the judge said that Salvador Plasencia and others fed Matthew Perry’s ketamine addiction and exploited it for their profit. She said that Mr. Plasencia kept pushing it and added, “He literally was offering to sell ketamine.”

As per reports, Perry has been legally using ketamine as a treatment for his depression; however, when his doctor restricted the supply, he turned to Plasencia. The physician admitted that he was aware of Perry’s addiction, yet he sold it to him anyway. Court filings revealed that Plasencia had shared with another doctor that Perry was a m*ron from whom he could profit.

Perry’s Family Expressed Their Feelings

Perry’s mother responded to the court filings; she said, “There was nothing moronic about that man,” and added, “You called him a ‘moron’… He was even a successful drug addict… this was a bad thing you did.”

Perry’s father and stepmother, Debbie, wrote that it was the doctor’s fault, as Perry’s recovery depended on him stopping the supply. They also wondered how a doctor could enable such an action, as his life is devoted to assisting people in need. His mother and father repeatedly called him a ‘jackal.’

Perry’s sister, Madeline Morrison, shared that celebrities are not plastic dolls that one can take advantage of; they are humans with families. She added that the world was affected by his demise, and he was everyone’s favorite friend.

Salvador Plasencia Reflected On His Actions

Salvador Plasencia expressed guilt and remorse as he talked about his family. He said that he had failed himself, and he couldn’t reverse his action. He added that he should have protected him, and he felt sorry for his actions.

As per the Associated Press, Plasencia has been sentenced to a 30-month prison term and a $5,600 fine. He was taken into custody directly after the sentencing.

