The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bill confronting Ridge over what he’s done to Katie. The two faced off and pointed out the recent changes in behavior. On the other hand, Donna blindsided Brooke with news about Eric as everyone wondered about Eric’s future.

The drama, the worry, the suggestions, the changes, the doubts, the letting go, and more are about to elevate really soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 4, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Deacon, Hope, and Deke spending time together. The three recently reunited after Deke returned home, and all the Sharpes have been trying to soak in as much family time as possible. With Hope’s wedding to Liam looming closer, is it going to be about her plans?

Hope and Deke haven’t exactly been happy about Deacon giving his wife Sheila another chance, but they love their father and just want to see him happy. How will the father, son, and daughter bond this time? On the other hand, Ridge and Eric have a powerful chat at the office. How will it fare?

Especially with all the changes happening at Forrester Creations. Ridge even hired a separate PR professional for the company, leaving Katie, who is the PR head, blindsided. Bill even confronted Ridge about the same, and now it’s time for Ridge and Eric to have an impactful conversation.

Is this going to be about Eric’s health? Or will Ridge be trying to push Eric towards retirement again? It’s obvious Eric won’t be happy about Ridge convincing him down the same path. He has made it clear he does what he wants to, especially regarding the company which he founded and built.

And then lastly, Deacon visits Taylor, and their chemistry is palpable. The two have been getting closer through their therapy sessions. Even after Deacon decided to go back to Sheila, his mind has not been able to forget Taylor and the sparks between them. But what exactly will this lead to?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Chanel Debates With Johnny, Steve Comes Between Alex & Stephanie, While Holly Cheers Up Tate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News