The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor turn the tables on an enemy when he unleashed the AI program on Matt Clark. On the other hand, Matt forced Noah’s hand, but Nick and Sharon found their son and successfully rescued him and Sienna, who was with him.

The drama, secrets, danger, revenge, payback, joy, confrontations, and more are set to intensify soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 5, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: December 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jack trusting Nikki with a secret. Jack’s strategizing has led to a plan. Ever since he discovered that Victor had the AI program, he has been trying to protect Jabot from his attacks. And now he has a set plan to ensure his family company is safe.

But he also has a secret that he shares with Nikki. She might be his friend, but she is also Victor’s wife. Is this a mistake Jack is making, or is this part of his plan to safeguard Jabot? What could the secret be? And will Nikki tell Victor, or honor her friendship and keep it under wraps?

Meanwhile, Diane and Kyle dig for dirt on Victor. While Jack is making moves, his wife and son are trying to expose some secrets. Will the mother-son duo be able to get dirt on the Newman patriarch? Is this to help them create a backup plan in case things don’t go as planned?

What will Diane and Kyle do to ensure they dig for some decent intel and info on Victor? Will they find something, and if they do, will it be enough to target their enemy? And then lastly, Claire loses her cool with Audra. The two have, time and again, gone through significant friction and confrontations.

Whether due to Kyle or Holden, Audra and Claire do not see eye to eye and are now practically rivals. From taunts to warnings and threats, they have exchanged it all. Claire thinks she has something she can use against Audra, but is it valuable enough? When will she use it?

What exactly is in store for the two women next?

