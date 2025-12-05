The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason offering wise counsel. On the other hand, Britt drowned her sorrows. Meanwhile, Sidwell wielded his power in front of Laura as he warned her about getting into trouble for Dalton’s murder. Jordan offered reassurance, and lastly, Molly was stung.

The drama, chaos, secrets, worry, threats, fear, and warnings are about to intensify in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 5, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: December 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sonny being backed into a corner. Is this about the whole Laura and Sidwell situation, or protecting Rocco and Gio while also keeping Dante in line for being a poor father? Meanwhile, Britt leans on Jason. She has been going through a lot lately.

She is stuck working for Sidwel, who murdered Dalton in front of her eyes, and now she is drinking away. Britt also kissed Cody and cannot ignore the continued chemistry she feels with Jason. Will her drunk self do something that she will regret later on? When she collapses, will Jason be able to save her?

And when she leans on him for comfort and support, will this bring them even closer together? On the other hand, Carly tries to make amends. She was not happy when Lucas told her he was moving in with Marco. This led to some friction between the two, but she is trying to resolve the issue.

Will Carly and Lucas reconcile? Or will he ask Carly to accept Marco as his boyfriend for a reconciliation to happen? To make matters more dramatic, someone is also set to attack Carly. Who could it be, and will she be able to protect herself? Then there is Laura, who is haunted. Why wouldn’t she be?

Sidwell killed Dalton and framed her for it, even clicking pictures to make things worse for her. And now he is blackmailing her to do his dirty work as the re-elected mayor of Port Charles. Laura is in a terrible position, and her husband, Kevin, has suggested that she do the right thing. But will she or not?

Especially since Sonny was also connected to this mess after she called him to dispose of the body, Sidwell and Sonny’s rivalry is no secret, and this is just what the former wanted. Plus, Kai is there for Trina. And lastly, Brennan warns Josslyn. Is this about Vaughn, Carly or her work for the WSB?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Matthew Perry’s Family Slammed Doctor Who Sold The Friends Star Ketamine In Court – Punishment, $5,600 Fine & All That Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News