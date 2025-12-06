The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny being backed into a corner after Sidwell threatened him and Laura. Britt leaned on Jason after she collapsed. Carly tried to make amends with Lucas but failed. Laura was haunted by Esme and Cyrus in her dreams. Lastly, Kai was there for Trina.

From warnings and risks to arrests and frustrations, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital whenever they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, December 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Carly taking a big risk. Is this about Valentin? On the other hand, Alexis receives a warning. But from whom? Is it Drew? Lulu is alarmed while Marco romances Lucas. And then there is Brennan, who briefs Josslyn. Is this about her recent WSB assignment?

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

When Jason watches over Britt, will he be able to figure out her illness? Up next, Lulu is livid. Sonny and Laura compare notes. Will they be able to find a way out of the whole Sidwell blackmail mess? Charlotte is relieved. But about what? Is this regarding Rocco? Meanwhile, Justine details her plan.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

When Nathan makes an arrest, is this going to be Curtis or Selina? Alexis puts Willow to the test. Is this going to change the game of the case? On the other hand, Sidwell makes an offer. But to whom? Portia panics. Is this about her pregnancy? Michael asks Kristina for help. How will this fare?

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Michael and Jacinda grow closer. Is this turning into something more than they expected? Willow gets her hopes up. But for how long? Nina gets an eyeful while Drew gets a shocking offer. Molly shares a secret. Is this with her father Ric, mother Alexis, or half-sister Kristina? Maybe even Cody?

Friday, December 12, 2025

The final episode of the week features Britt being moved. Has Jason done something for her to get emotional? Elsewhere, Jason is frustrated. Chase stands his ground. Is he still going after Michael? Dante and Nathan make a discovery. What could it be? And then lastly, Brook Lynn is left torn.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Rafe & Jada Search For Answers, Tate Fills Holly In, While Maggie Upsets Jeremy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News