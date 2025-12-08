The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Dylan came forward and confessed that she was the one who had accidentally run over Luna with her car, leaving Electra, Will, Steffy, and Finn shocked. Meanwhile, Ridge was sure that Eric needed to take a retirement and tried to force him into it.

The drama, the secrets, the reunions, the worry, the arguments, the friction, and the chaos are about to unfold soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the December 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: December 8, 2025

The first episode of the week features Eric’s shocked emotions inflating more and more as Ridge doesn’t back down. The former was left baffled when his son Ridge tried to force him into retirement by throwing a party and blindsiding him. He was quite appalled and furious that Ridge did this.

Eric has been meaning to get back into fashion design and was shocked when such a move was pulled. He was surprised that Ridge would do something like this again. Eric made it clear that he founded Forrester Creations, and he is not going anywhere, no matter what happens.

Ridge, on the other hand, does not think Eric should be actively invested in the company longer. He feels his father should retire and rest the rest of his days. Eric’s inconsistent health is another reason behind it, but Eric is not having any of this. He created this company with Stephanie for a reason.

Eric is not letting anyone take his legacy away from him. He will decide what to do with his life and future, and he does not want to be forced away. But when Ridge refuses to budge from his assumption, how will Eric react? Is he really going to reprimand his son for staying out of his lane? Or not?

On the other hand, Carter attempts to put himself in Eric’s shoes. Ridge and Brooke may believe Eric’s retirement is right for him, but not everyone thinks the same. Daphne made it clear it should be Eric’s choice, and now Carter is trying to put himself in Eric’s place to understand him. But will he?

Is he going to stand by Eric’s side and tell him he has his support? Or will he decide to agree with Ridge? Is his choice to involve himself in this big decision going to land him in trouble? Or will he solve this mess instead?

