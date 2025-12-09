Summer House is set to return early next year with its 10th edition. The new season promises to be a special outing. However, fans are somewhat disappointed that many of the previous cast members are not returning for the upcoming season. Paige DeSorbo is one of the core members who will not be returning next year.

Other actors who are not coming back for season 10 include Imrul Hassan, Gabby Prescod, and Lexi Wood. Summer House first premiered in January 2017 on Bravo and has continued to gain popularity since then. Here’s what we know about the 10th season of the reality television show, including premiere date and cast.

Summer House Season 10: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 10 of Summer House will premiere on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. Each new episode will be available to stream the very next day on Peacock in case you miss the broadcast on television.

Among the cast, while some familiar faces are returning, there are also new additions.

The cast includes Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson. New additions to the group include Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, Bailey Taylor, and Ben Waddell. It’s time for a massive Summer House party.

Summer House Season 10: What We Know About The Bravo Show

The trailer for the season offers a throwback to some key moments from past seasons, highlighting the significant changes that have occurred since then. But what remains is the essence of the show. The parties, the drinks, the dancing, the romance, the jealousy, the conflicting friendships and relationships, and plenty of drama.

There is friction, and there are fights. There are tears, and also some significant learnings. The synopsis reads, “After 10 years of iconic themed parties, unexpected friendships, and steamy Hamptons nights, Summer House remains the life of the party.”

But are the fans ready to move forward?

The description continues, “Seven returning favorites have an unforgettable summer, along with six new housemates who bring the hype, the heat, and a bold new vibe, blending legacy with fresh, fun energy.” It’s time to relive the past and move on to the future.

The 10th season of the show is obviously a milestone, which is why the network is bringing back the Bravo Watch Party to New York City on January 27, 2026, with an advanced screening of the premiere and appearances by the cast. Tickets go on sale on January 13 at 2 pm at RESY.

