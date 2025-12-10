Currently, two prominent supernatural series are sparking discussions among fans to determine which has the higher IMDb rating. IT: Welcome to Derry takes audiences into the dark world created by Stephen King. In contrast, Stranger Things 5 is geared toward its final chapter after nearly a decade of global popularity. Both shows have robust fan bases; however, their ratings have told a different story about their current standing.

IMDb Ratings: Stranger Things 5 vs IT: Welcome To Derry

IT: Welcome to Derry has started its run with a healthy rating of 7.8 out of 10, supported by about 30K votes. The series has also been included in close to 130K IMDb watchlists, indicating that numerous viewers are either closely tracking it or intend to watch it. For a show, this represents a strong early response.

Stranger Things 5, however, operates on a much larger scale. The latest season boasts an 8.6 rating, with around 1.5 million votes, demonstrating its massive reach. Over 1.1 million IMDb users have added the series to their watchlists, ranking it among the popular shows on the internet. According to these figures, Stranger Things clearly outperforms Welcome to Derry.

IT: Welcome to Derry is currently streaming on JioHotstar, and the subsequent episode will air on December 15, 2025. Stranger Things 5 is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes scheduled to premiere on December 25, 2025.

Final Verdict

Both shows deliver strong stories and rich world-building, but their IMDb numbers reveal the current winner. IT: Welcome to Derry has received feedback, though it remains in the initial stages of attracting viewers. Stranger Things 5, conversely, ranks higher in both scores and number of votes, providing it with a distinct advantage. As additional episodes are released, this divide might change. Currently, Stranger Things remains in the lead.

