Stranger Things is nearing its grand conclusion, and fans already have their eyes on the big finale. One question may pop up in their minds as we near the end of the series: Is the Season 5 finale going to be the longest-running episode ever made for the show?

The makers are closing the book on Hawkins with an episode that is big, intense, packed with emotions, drama, and all the answers. Netflix has now confirmed the runtime, providing a clear picture of how massive this ending is going to be.

Finale Runtime Revealed

The Stranger Things season 5 finale has been confirmed to have a runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes, making it the second-longest episode in the entire show. Only the Season 4 finale remains ahead of it with its 2 hours and 22 minutes runtime. It is safe to say that the Duffer Brothers are treating the last chapter like a full-scale movie.

This finale will not just stream on Netflix. It will also be screened in more than five hundred theaters across the United States and Canada. Screenings start on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT, releasing simultaneously with its Netflix stream. The screening will continue only till January 1, 2026, giving fans a limited but grand farewell experience.

Here IS A Quick Look At How The Final Season’s Episodes Stack Up:

Volume 1

Chapter One: The Crawl – 1 hour 8 minutes

Chapter Two: The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler – 54 minutes

Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap – 1 hour 6 minutes

Chapter Four: Sorcerer – 1 hour 23 minutes

Volume 2 (reported but not confirmed)

Chapter Five: Shock Jock – 1 hour 43 minutes

Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz – 1 hour 41 minutes

Chapter Seven: The Bridge – 1 hour 58 minutes

Finale

Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up – 2 hours 5 minutes

🚨 Stranger Things 5 Vol.2/3- Runtimes! Episode 1 – 1 hour 8 minutes

Episode 2 – 54 minutes

Episode 3 – 1 hour 6 minutes

Episode 4 – 1 hour 23 minutes

Episode 5 – 1 hour 43 minutes

Episode 6 – 1 hour 41 minutes

Episode 7 – 1 hour 58 minutes

Episode 8 – 2 hour 1 minutes pic.twitter.com/ykXmyBFNRa — SM VISION (@sm_leak) November 27, 2025

From the looks of it, the finale is clearly being positioned as the emotional and dramatic high point of the Stranger Things universe.

Stranger Things Cast

The cast lineup remains star-studded with Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Jamie Campbell Bower, among others.

With a runtime that rivals major Hollywood films and a theatrical release, the Stranger Things Season 5 finale is shaping up to be a blockbuster-style goodbye.

Check Out The Trailer Of Stranger Things Season 5 Below:

