Netflix steps back into the spotlight with Stranger Things while holding its crown with a firm grip. The show made its debut back in 2016 and still pulls off numbers that keep every rival wide awake at night. The long gaps between every new season never slowed it down, and Season 5 proves that once again, with a record that fans did not expect.

Stranger Things: Season 5, Episode 4 Becomes Highest Rated Ever

Stranger Things returned with Volume 1 on November 26 with four episodes and a quiet beginning. The season opened with the lowest rating the show has seen, though that calm did not last long. The reviews rolled in, and the numbers moved up until Season 5 snatched a fresh milestone. Now, episode 4, ‘Sorcerer,’ climbed straight to the top on IMDb and became the highest-rated episode in the history of the series, with a 9.7 score.

Why Stranger Things’ Episode 4 Captured Viewers

Sorcerer slipped past Season 4’s The Massacre at Hawkins Lab without any noise. That earlier episode held the crown for a long time because it finally opened the door to Vecna’s truth, his identity as 001, and his long link with Eleven. The filmmakers had even pointed to it as essential viewing before Season 5 arrived.

Sorcerer follows that same path and digs deeper into what happened to Max, who remains in a coma. It also turns the light toward Will and confirms that his connection to Vecna is far from over. The revelation that Will holds powers similar to Eleven gives the episode the kind of weight that fans have been waiting for.

Right behind these two giants sits another Season 4 triumph, Episode 4, ‘Dear Billy,’ where Max finds herself in danger again as visions tighten around her and Vecna takes the form of a bloodied Billy at his grave. She escapes with help, but everyone remembers how short that moment of relief turned out to be.

How Stranger Things Season 5 Compares To Earlier Seasons

Season 5 arrived with an 85% score that, even being the lowest, was still counted as strong on Rotten Tomatoes. However, over time, it climbed to 92% from critics and 87% from the audience. These numbers will shift once the rest of the season drops, but the early rise signals that the final chapter is shaping up well.

The new season fits neatly with the show’s long record of strong scores. Season 1 continues to lead with 97% from critics and 96% from the audience. Season 2 follows with 94% and 90%. Seasons 3 and 4 stand together with 89% from critics, though Season 3 holds an audience score of 86% while Season 4 sits at 89%. Every season still carries the Certified Fresh badge without a single miss.

Stranger Things Volume 2 lands on December 25 and the series finale steps in on December 31 to bring the entire story to its last stand.

