The penultimate chapter of It: Welcome to Derry settles into its darkest rhythm yet. Episode 7, “The Black Spot,” steps straight into absolute bloodshed, memory, and the long-hidden truth of how Pennywise came to be. The show finally pulls back the curtain on 1908, when Pennywise the Dancing Clown walked the earth as a man named Robert Bob Gray, long before the creature known as It turned him into a mask.

Why It Chose Pennywise As Its Disguise?

The episode rolls into a lively circus in Derry, where Bob takes the stage in full clown paint, juggling props and drawing laughs from rows of eager children. Behind the curtain, his daughter Ingrid watches him with pride while helping the act along. The joy in the tent grows thin when Bob folds into a grieving routine about his lost wife, dancing with her empty costume and placing flowers on a fake grave. It should be a sad moment, yet the children stay glued to him, and that is where the lurking entity takes notice. It watches as a young boy, studying Bob with an interest that feels far too old.

After the show, Bob wanders near the trees with a cigarette and a flask. The same boy appears, remarking that children seem drawn to him. The comment hangs strangely in the air, and before Bob can question it, a woman’s scream rises from the woods. The boy claims it is his mother, leading Bob into the dark. The next time we see anything of him, it is the bloody handkerchief with his monogram, shown to Ingrid.

This small circus may have offered It its first taste of clowns. It had stalked Derry since the 1700s, but the sight of children pouring laughter and fear into one figure likely shaped the disguise it would favor for decades. Bob, trapped in sorrow and longing for a break in his career, still carried real affection for performing and for his daughter. The tragedy lies in how that familiar face became a lure for the very children he once entertained.

Ingrid Kersh’s Belief That Her Father Still Lives Inside The Monster

Earlier in Episode 6, Ingrid told Lilly she believed her father remained somewhere inside the monster, while being suffocated by a shadow. Her years at Juniper Hill and her suggestion that she might have delivered children to It deepened that mystery. Her love for her father still clings to the hope of pulling him back.

The fire at The Black Spot drags her story into even darker corners. Ingrid’s husband, Stanley Kersh, helps burn the place down while chasing Hank Grogan. Outside the flames, Ingrid approaches him dressed in a clown costume that mirrors her childhood one. Stanley scolds her, unaware of the shape lurking behind him. Pennywise slices his head open in one swift, grotesque gesture. However, Ingrid does not flinch as she has seen far too much.

On top of that, she is pleased with herself for turning Hank over to the mob, feeding fear and violence in the town. Pennywise praises her but also tells her it is time for a long hibernation and that shakes her, snapping the grip of her delusion. She screams that it is not her father.

But it was already too late by then as Pennywise’s head splits open, exposing the deadlights and drowning the moment in horror. Later, the surviving children spot Ingrid being carried away by EMTs, staring at them with a hollow calm.

It: Welcome to Derry Ep.7 Dark n heartbreaking mainly bcse of Rich n Bob Gray’s deaths💔

What Ingrid Kersh’s Future Means For The Story

Ingrid Kersh’s story is not done because fans already know she appears again decades later when Beverly Marsh visits her old apartment in IT Chapter 2, though the thing wearing her face then is not human. The finale on December 14 may answer how Ingrid’s path leads from 1908 circus shadows to that chilling apartment.

It: Welcome to Derry airs every Sunday on HBO, guiding viewers deeper into the nightmare beneath the town.

