Winter is here, and it’s time to cosy up inside a blanket and binge some classic cold-weather K-dramas. With snow and love being prominent themes in these series, grab your favorite snacks and hot cocoa, and get ready to escape into a new reality. Presenting the best dramas to warm your hearts this December!

1. Crash Landing On You (2019-2020)

IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix Director: Lee Jung-hyo

Plot: Responsible for the world’s interest in K-dramas during the pandemic, Crash Landing On You follows chaebol heiress Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), who winds up in North Korea while paragliding. She runs into Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), who shelters her and attempts to send her back to South Korea. They fall in love along the way, and the winter serves as the backdrop for their separation and reunion. With impeccable chemistry that spilled into real life, this series will give viewers warm, fuzzy feelings.

2. Lovely Runner (2024)

IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix, Viki, Amazon MX Player

Netflix, Viki, Amazon MX Player Director: Yoon Jong-ho, Kim Tae-yeop

Plot: Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon) discovers that a watch gives her the ability to time-travel, and she decides to use it to save the life of her idol, Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok). She then discovers that their lives are bound together. So she must now save herself as well as Sun-jae from a cruel fate. 2024’s hit K-drama has several scenes set in winter, including the climax (which keeps changing). The original soundtrack, Sudden Shower, was also widely popular.

3. Goblin (Or Guardian: The Lonely and Great God) (2016-17)

IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Streaming On : Netflix, Viki

: Netflix, Viki Director: Lee Eung-bok, Kwon Hyuk-chan, and Yoon Jong-ho

Plot: With evergreen soundtracks and an addictive storyline, Goblin is a classic K-drama with pivotal scenes, including the lead couple’s first meeting, taking place while it snows. Cursed (or rewarded, depending on how one sees it) by the Almighty to remain immortal, 939-year-old Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) believes high schooler Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun) could be the one to make him mortal. Meanwhile, a Grim Reaper (Lee Dong-wook) and a chicken shop owner (Yoo In-na) have roles to play, with the lives of these individuals intersecting in mysterious ways.

4. While You Were Sleeping (2017)

IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Streaming On : Viki, Apple TV+

: Viki, Apple TV+ Director: Oh Chung-hwan

Plot: Field reporter Nam Hong-joo (Bae Suzy) has dreams about the future, but is unable to predict the exact time of occurrence. She shares this ability with Prosecutor Jung Jae-chan (Lee Jong-suk) and Police Officer Han Woo-tak (Jung Hae-in), who must work together to save lives while they figure out how their lives intersect. It snows the first time Hong-joo and Jae-chan meet, and winter is the spark that starts their love story.

5. Something in the Rain (2018)

IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On : Netflix, Amazon MX Player

: Netflix, Amazon MX Player Director: Ahn Pan-seok

Plot: Yoon Jin-ah, a 35-year-old woman, falls for her best friend’s younger brother, Seo Jun-hui, who is 29 years old. Despite the warm feelings they share throughout winter, societal pressures and expectations threaten to keep them apart. Will their love survive all odds and emerge victorious? Something in the Rain is a true hidden gem that stays with you long after you’ve finished it.

6. Romance is a Bonus Book (2019)

IMDb Rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Streaming On : Netflix, Viki

: Netflix, Viki Director: Lee Jeong-hyo

Plot: Everyone faces a rut in their career at some point. For Kang Dan-i (Lee Na-young), this coincides with her divorce and her decision to restart her life solo. After being rejected several times, she joins a publishing company as a temporary worker, which happens to be where her friend, Cha Eun-ho (Lee Jong-suk), serves as editor-in-chief. Books, snow, and a heartwarming story about a woman learning to pick herself up and find love again? Sign us up!

7. Winter Sonata (2002)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Streaming On: Prime Video (on KOCOWA)

Prime Video (on KOCOWA) Director: Yoon Seok-ho (KBS)

Plot: What if you fell in love during high school, but your lover lost all memories in a car accident? Winter Sonata is the blueprint for all modern dramas showing impossible collisions with memory losses, but when it premiered, the idea was fresh and shocking. Kang Joon-sang (Bae Yong-joon) moves to the US after his accident, becomes Lee Min-hyung, and can’t recognise his high school sweetheart, Jeong Yoo-jin (Choi Ji-woo), back in South Korea. Watch this one for a dose of 2000s nostalgia.

8. When the Weather Is Fine (2020)

IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Streaming On : Netflix, Viki, Jio Hotstar (India)

: Netflix, Viki, Jio Hotstar (India) Director: Han Ji-seung

Plot: Mok Hae-won ends up in the fictitious town of Hyecheon, in the Gangwon province, after quitting her position as a cellist in Seoul. While the cold, harsh winter surrounds her, she finds refuge in a small bookstore and its owner, Im Eun-seob (Seo Kang-joon), who happens to be her former classmate from high school. Although it can be slow-paced, the white, snowy environment and heartwarming characters make When the Weather Is Fine a winter K-drama worth watching.

9. Soundtrack #1 (2022-2023)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Streaming On: Disney+, Jio Hotstar (India)

Disney+, Jio Hotstar (India) Director: Kim Hee-won

Plot: Lifelong friends, Han Seon-woo (Park Hyung-sik), a photographer, and Lee Eun-soo (Han So-hee), a lyricist, develop feelings for each other while living together for two weeks. With stirring music and palpable tension, Soundtrack is a short watch that will brighten those dull winter days.

10. That Winter, The Wind Blows (2013)

IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Streaming On: Netflix, Viki

Netflix, Viki Director: Kim Kyu-tae

Plot: Song Hye-kyo and Zo In-sung star in this stunning series about a wealthy blind woman who discovers that a conman is attempting to steal her fortune to repay his debts. That Winter, The Wind Blows captures the beauty of nature and the minutiae of expressions perfectly, while internal and external issues threaten the pair’s growing bond. One is bound to be hooked to the end.

Which K-drama is your favorite winter binge-watch?

