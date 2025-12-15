Mammootty’s Kalamkaval has hit another milestone at the box office. The action thriller in 9 days stands at a gross collection of 72.1 crore worldwide. Interestingly, the gross overseas collection of the film has earned more than the gross collection in India. The gross collection of the film in India stands at 35.63 crore in 9 days.

Enters Top 5 Highest Grossers

The action thriller starring Mammootty has managed to become the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film globally in 2025. In fact, it has pushed Rekhachitram out of the top 5. The Malayalam thriller with a collection of 56.88 crore was the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film to date.

About Kalamkaval

Helmed by Jithin K Jose, the official synopsis of the film says, “A Kerala Police investigation in Kottayikonam escalates when small clues expose multiple disturbing cases and mysteries, while facing strategic obstacles throughout the probe.” It is rated 7.6 on IMDb.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan: 268.23 crore Thudarum: 237.76 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.21 crore Kalamkaval : 72.1 crore

The next target for the film is very easy, as it would become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film in a jiffy, since Alappuzha Gymkhana is very close to the film with a total gross collection of 72.21 crore. However, the next stop will be a bit difficult since Mohanlal rules with a massive 237.76 crore.

Kalamkaval Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 9 days.

India Net Collection: 30.2 crore

India Gross Collection: 35.63 crore

Budget: 29 crore

Profit: 1.2 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 36.47 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 72.1 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking: Pushpa 2 In Danger – Ranveer Singh Set To Rewrite History, Yet Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News