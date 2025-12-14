Dhurandhar is in rampage mode at the Indian box office. Cine-goers have welcomed the spy action thriller with open arms, which is leading to impressive growth with every passing day. It is set to record its biggest day on the second Sunday, and the trends hint at bumper collections. Scroll below for the day 10 advance booking update!

Registers the best advance booking on the second Sunday!

Aditya Dhar‘s directorial was earning in the vicinity of 30 crores daily despite the regular working days. So, one could only imagine the massive jump it would witness during the holidays. It’s safe to say that it is not living up upto the expectations, but surpassing them, and how! On day 10, Dhurandhar registered an advance booking of 28.14 crore gross in India.

It made cumulative ticket sales of 4.46 lakhs at the national cinema chains. This includes 2.02 lakh tickets at PVR, followed by INOX (1.58 lakhs) and Cinepolis (86K). The total ticket sales across the nation have reached 9 lakhs, which is unbelievable! Ranveer Singh starrer has witnessed a further jump from pre-sales worth 21 crores registered on the second Saturday. The demand is huge, due to which late-night shows had to be introduced – a hint enough of its massive success.

History in the making!

Dhurandhar has been setting new milestones for Bollywood/ Hindi releases at the Indian box office. On day 10, it is set to record the highest-ever second Sunday collections in history. The early predictions suggest it could touch the 60 crore mark. Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 holds the #1 position with its earnings of 54 crores on the second Sunday. But this mark would be easily crossed. Ranveer Singh will rewrite history, yet again!

Check out the top 5 highest second Sunday collections of all time in Bollywood/ Hindi cinema:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 54 crores Chhaava: 41.1 crores Stree 2: 40.75 crores Gadar 2: 38.90 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi): 34.50 crores

