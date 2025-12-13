2025 was a year full of surprises as well as big misses for Indian cinema. Some of our favorite superstars delivered films mounted on whopping budgets. The anticipation was high, the expectations were huge, but the results? Not very favorable. Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Pawan Kalyan, and other actors failed at delivering a success, but only one single star triumphed. Can you guess? Scroll below for the 10 most expensive films and their verdicts!

Which is the most expensive Indian film of 2025?

Unfortunately, the most expensive film of 2025 turned out to be the biggest flop of the year! It is Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Made on a budget of 450 crores, Shankar’s directorial could only recover 30% of the total investments in its lifetime.

The one and only big success of 2025

Ranveer Singh has come to the rescue of Indian cinema in 2025. His spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, is among the top 10 expensive films of the year, but the only one to emerge as a success. In only 8 days, it has collected 252.70 crores at the Indian box office. Made against a budget of 225 crores, Aditya Dhar‘s film has already registered returns of over 12%. It is predicted to cross 500 crores in its box office journey, so a blockbuster is in the making!

Top 10 Most Expensive Indian Films Of 2025

The list includes movies from all industries, including Bollywood, Tamil, and Telugu. It is to be noted, as per Koimoi’s parameters, the budget recovery is calculated only on the basis of the domestic collection. The distribution and other factors vary for international releases.

Check out the top 10 most expensive Indian films of 2025 along with their India net collection, budget recovery/ returns and verdict:

1. Game Changer

Budget: 450 crores

450 crores Box Office Collection: 136.92

136.92 Budget recovery: 30%

30% Verdict: Flop

2. Coolie

Budget: 350 crores

350 crores Box Office Collection: 285 crores

285 crores Budget recovery: 81%

81% Verdict: Losing

3. War 2

Budget: 350 crores

350 crores Box Office Collection: 244.29

244.29 Budget recovery: 64%

64% Verdict: Losing

4. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Budget: 250 crores

250 crores Box Office Collection: 87 crores

87 crores Budget recovery: 35%

35% Verdict: Flop

5. They Call Him OG

Budget: 250 crores

250 crores Box Office Collection: 194.05 crores

194.05 crores Budget recovery: 78%

78% Verdict: Losing

6. Housefull 5

Budget: 225 crores

225 crores Box Office Collection: 198.41 crores

198.41 crores ROI: 88%

88% Verdict: Losing

7. Dhurandhar

Budget: 225 crores

225 crores Box Office Collection: 252.70 crores (8 days)

Collection: 252.70 crores (8 days) ROI: 12.3%

12.3% Verdict: Success

8. Good Bad Ugly

Budget: 200 crores

200 crores Box Office Collection: 153.75 crores

153.75 crores Budget recovery: 77%

77% Verdict: Losing

9. Sikandar

Budget: 200 crores

200 crores Box Office Collection: 129.95 crores

129.95 crores Budget recovery: 65%

65% Verdict: Losing

10. Akhanda 2

Budget: 200 crores

200 crores Box Office Collection: 30.53 crores (still running)

30.53 crores (still running) ROI: TBA

TBA Verdict: TBA

The Ultimate Verdict: Expensive films are a big risk!

The total investment made by Indian cinema on the top 10 most expensive films is Rs 2,700. Only Dhurandhar turned out to be a success at the Indian box office. Akhanda 2 is yet to conclude its theatrical run and may join the list. But even including that, the flop: success ratio would be 8:2.

