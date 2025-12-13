We’re all used to watching Kapil Sharma on our TV screens. But he’s making his theatrical comeback with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The Bollywood comedy drama was released in theatres on December 12, 2025. It has unfortunately made an 83% lower opening than his debut film. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to estimates, Anukalp Goswami’s directorial earned 1.75 crores net on its opening day. The pre-release buzz was decent. However, there’s strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, which is dominating the ticket windows. Anukalp Goswami’s directorial has been allotted only limited screen counts, which is impacting its footfalls.

It is to be noted that Kapil Sharma’s last theatrical release was Zwigato, which earned 43 lakhs on its day 1. In comparison, the comedy sequel has made 306% higher opening. The initial word-of-mouth is favorable. All eyes are now on the growth during the opening weekend, considering there is strict competition.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 vs Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut

Interestingly, Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Abbas-Mustan‘s directorial garnered 10.15 crores on its opening day. Unfortunately, the sequel has earned 83% lower on its day 1, which is a huge margin.

In its lifetime, the OG film garnered 49.38 crores. Only time will tell if the second installment crosses that mark and emerges as his highest-grossing film of all time.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 1.75 crores *

* India gross: 2.06 crores*

More about the comedy drama

The ensemble cast features Kapil Sharma, Warina Hussain, Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, and Tridha Choudhary, among others. The comedy drama is produced by Abbas-Mustan, Ganesh Jain, and Ratan Jain.

*estimates, official numbers awaited.

