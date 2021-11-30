TV actor Anil Bishnoi is excited to join upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Three Monkeys’ directed by Abbas-Mustan which is based on the hit Spanish series ‘Money Heist’.

Advertisement

The heist thriller stars Mustafa, Arjun Rampal and Priya Prakash Varrier in lead roles.

Advertisement

Anil says: “I’m really excited to be part of the movie. It will be my Bollywood debut. I’m enjoying and putting my best hard work and dedication to impress my audience. I will essay the character of a researcher and it is a very interesting role and challenging one. It was a great time and learning experience shooting with those talented actors and director.”

Anil reveals his experience on working on TV and OTT. “Luckily I got the chance to work on all the screens – TV and digital in the past and now Bollywood. I also did many TV shows, ads, and finally I got my first Bollywood film, within a duration of six months of my stay in Mumbai. This is just the beginning for me so I don’t want to restrict or stick into any single screen ahead. I am looking forward to getting a very prominent character in any of these screens so that people start recognising me.”

Anil began his acting career as a theatre artiste. Later he also appeared in popular TV shows like ‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’, ‘Paapnaashini Ganga’, and ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’, among others.

Must Read: Jacqueline Fernandez’ New Picture Of Intensely Kissing Conman Sukesh On Cheeks Breaks The Internet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube