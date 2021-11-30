Jacqueline Fernandez has been on a lot of headlines lately. Ever since her name appeared in the money laundering case, Fernandez has been the topic of discussion among her fans. A while ago her picture with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was doing the rounds on social media and now a fresh picture is going viral on the internet where Jacqueline can be seen planting a kiss on Sukesh’s cheeks. Scroll below to take a look at it.

The Enforcement Directorate has already enquired Jacqueline about the Rs 200 money laundering case and the beauty is making headlines for her romance with the conman.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Jacqueline Fernandez met Sukesh Chandrasekhar about four times in Chandigarh and the conman has also arranged a private jet for the beauty. Now, a new picture is doing the rounds on the internet where the Bhoot Police actress can be seen planting a kiss on the conman’s cheeks in front of the mirror.

Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s pic here:

Bollywood actress #JacquelineFernandez has been under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate as a witness in a Rs. 200 crore Money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/EDFwC5uHrI — Drdoda (@thaibahtbag) November 30, 2021

For the unversed, Sukesh is being investigated for cheating and money extortion. And Jacqueline was romantically linked with the conman.

It was last month that the actress was grilled by ED for hours in the money laundering case. A while ago, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s lawyer Anant Malik claimed that the Bhoot Police actress was in a relationship with the conman.

However, Jacqueline Fernandez’s team has denied all the allegations.

On the work front, Fernandez will soon be seen playing a key role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey. She has also been working with the actor on the film Ram Setu, which has been scheduled to release in 2022.

