If there’s one ‘Bad Man’ in Bollywood who everyone feared back in the day besides Ranjeet and Prem Chopra, it has to be none other than Gulshan Grover. The 66-year-old actor did a lot of villainous roles in his long Bollywood career and is still known for the same. In a recent interview, Grover shared an anecdote about an air hostess who wouldn’t sit next to him because of how scared she was of the actor.

Apparently, there was a delay in the take-off of the flight because the air hostess was scared to sit next to him.

In an interview with Zoom, Gulshan Grover reiterated the entire incident and said, “And the last seat is the one you have to share it with the air hostess. She has to sit down. It is like a bench. She was coming in and she suddenly stopped. She saw me and went back. And I could hear them laughing outside. Some conversation was going on. And I shouted, ‘What’s happening? Why are we not going?’ They said, ‘We have an air hostess who doesn’t want to fly. She doesn’t want to sit next to you.’ She was just scared.”

Well, we don’t blame the air hostess but Gulshan Grover’s career in Bollywood. The actor has played villainous roles in films like Ram Lakhan, Avtaar, Hera Pheri and Gangster. Back in 2013, in an interview with HT, the actor said, “The villains who have been extremely relevant and powerful were Ajit (Khan) Saab and Amrish Puri. Their negative roles were as significant to the stories as that of the main heroes, and people would wait eagerly to see them on screen. However, that charm has been lost over a period of time as more villains are now trying their hand at comic roles.”

What are your thoughts on the air hostess being scared of Gulshan Grover? Tell us in the comments below.

