Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from stirring up a controversy, no matter what the subject has been. The actor always wears her heart on her sleeve and often invites trouble with her problematic public statements. As the CEO of Twitter was replaced on Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut seemed quite elated with the exit of former leader Jack Dorsey.

For the unversed, Kangana was banned from the micro-blogging site Twitter, in May this year, for violating their guidelines more than once. The decision was taken right after the actor tweeted about West Bengal post-poll violence which was deemed unfit for the public platform. A spokesperson from Twitter also mentioned in an official statement that the account was permanently suspended due to the repeated violation of the Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to put forth her opinion on the replacement of Jack Dorsey as the CEO of Twitter. She shared the piece of news on her story and wrote, “Bye chacha Jack”, indicating that she was happy with the development. Have a look at her story here.

Kangana Ranaut’s story response to the news has also been receiving mixed reactions from the audience. Some people find her caption hilarious while others believe it is quite natural and justified. Here is a look.

Jack Dorsey made it official on 29 November 2021, that he had resigned as the CEO of Twitter. Dr Parag Agarwal, who has been working with the company since 2011, was appointed the new CEO, the very next day, making Indian netizens erupt in celebration. He is a graduate from IIT Bombay and has been the CTO of Twitter since 2017. In a note shared by Dorsey right after his exit, he spoke highly of Dr Parag’s abilities and mentioned, “My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep.” Have a look.

not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

