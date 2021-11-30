Kangana Ranaut has been on the news for making derogatory comments on farm law protesters. A few days ago the actress referred to the entire Sikh community as ‘Khalistani terrorists,’ due to which a case was filed against her, responding to the case registered, the actress has now filed an FIR in return against the death threats she has been receiving.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a copy of FIR along with some throwback pictures from her Golden Temple visit in Amritsar. In a lengthy post, the Queen actress demanded interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct the Punjab government to take action in this regard.

In the Instagram post, Kangana Ranaut can be seen with her sister Rangoli Chandel and mother Asha Ranaut at Golden Temple, Amritsar, followed by the copies of FIR filed against the people who are threatening her. The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress wrote in Hindi, “Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack in Mumbai, I wrote that one should never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India for money and sometimes for position and power. Traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring, leading to such incidents.”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “Democracy is the biggest strength of our country. Any party may form the government but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group.”

We all know how bold she is when it comes to defending herself, in the post, the actress even urged interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take immediate action against people who have been constantly giving her death threats.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “You are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi Ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your chief minister of Punjab to take immediate action about the threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces.”

Concluding her message, the ‘Manikarnika’ star shared, “I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, in the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors. It is a humble request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections.”

