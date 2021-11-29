Kangana Ranaut is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She’s been fortunate enough to get validation not just from the audience but even the government for most of her performances. But one arena she’s been really unlucky at is love. Scroll below for the latest details.

Advertisement

As most know, Kangana has had legal battles in most of her relationships. Her past with Hrithik Roshan is known to one and all. She was also in a relationship with Aditya Pancholi, who was already married as well. The actress recently even revealed that she has someone special in life and fans will know about it ‘soon’.

Advertisement

Now, Kangana Ranaut has shared a cryptic post on her social media. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a sketch of a couple hugging each other. “Tere liye hum hai jiye… kitne sitam hum pe sanam (I live for you, why so much unfair treatment towards me?),” read the caption.

Check out the story shared by Kangana Ranaut below:

Is it another splitsville situation for Kangana? Well, only she can reveal the truth!

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Kangana Ranaut spoke about how she doesn’t have time for a partner who comes with some kind of baggage.

“I’m at a phase when I’m just beginning to enjoy my life. If someone can add to it, I’m fine, but if, as a woman, I am expected to ensure he’s emotionally stable, enhance his spiritual growth, be lucky and bring him financial windfalls and take on the responsibility of a home, children, and family, then, I’m not up for that. At the moment, I have no time for people who come with any kind of baggage,” Kangana told Mumbai Mirror.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: 83: First Trailer For Ranveer Singh’s World Cup Biopic To Hit Shores Tomorrow, Are You Ready?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube