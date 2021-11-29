Tamil and Telugu choreographer Sivasankar, who was in critical condition at AIG hospital in Hyderabad after suffering from the complications of Covid 19, passed away on Sunday evening. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood now condoled the demise of veteran choreographers.

Reports claimed that the veteran choreographer was in critical condition as 75 per cent of his lungs have been affected by Covid 19. His wife and son also contracted the virus and were undergoing treatment. While his elder son is in hospital, his wife is under home quarantine.

Sonu Sood took to Twitter and stated that he was heartbroken to learn about the demise of the choreographer. He also said that he will be missed by the film fraternity. The actor wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Sivasankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir 💔” Take a look at the tweet below:

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji.

May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss.

Cinema will always miss u sir 💔 pic.twitter.com/YIIIEtcpvK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 28, 2021

Previous reports revealed that the veteran choreographer’s younger son Ajay Krishna sought financial help to take care of mounting medical bills. Several celebrities including Dhanush, president of Movie Artists Association Vishnu Manchu, and Sonu Sood came forward to help the family financially.

Publicist Vamsi Kaka also took to Twitter to thank the Bollywood actor and Atrangi Re star for their contribution. He wrote, “Spoke with #AIG hospital and they assured the best care to Sivasankar Master. They are extending the best possible help and His son Mr. Ajay is also briefed. All we need now is our prayers for Master (sic).”

For the unversed, Sivasankar is a popular dance choreographer and actor in Tamil and Telugu films. He has worked in films like Magadheera, Vishwa Thulasi, Thiruda Thirudi and Baahubali: The Beginning.

