Samantha has been one of the most spoken about names in the past few months due to multiple things. First was her brilliant performance in The Family Man season 2, that featured her as the villain opposite Manoj Bajpayee and brought her pan India praise. The other was her divorce to former husband Naga Chaitanya that dominated the headlines and was the talk of the town for the longest time. The actor has now hit the headlines again and it is a happy reason.

For the unversed, it was recently in the past few days that Samantha announced her Hollywood Debut and revealed she has been roped in for The Arrangements Of Love which will be helmed by Downtown Abbey filmmaker Philip John. Her fans were left excited as she spoke about her process of getting the movie. She recalled how the last audition she ever gave was 12 years ago in 2009.

Now as we speak, there is an update about Samantha’s Hollywood project and it is a big one. As per a news portal India Herald, The Arrangements Of Love will feature the actor as a Lesbian character and will even have some intimate scenes featuring the actor. There is no confirmation on the same as of yet. The film is based on the book by Timeri N Murari, and is produced by Sunitha Tati’s indian company Guru Films.

Meanwhile, announcing the movie, Samantha on her Instagram handle wrote, “A whole new world. I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave . 12 years later ,and auditioning again,I felt the very same nervousness….I guess it’s not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning , critically acclaimed , director of your most favourite series ‘Downton Abbey’. Jumping for joy that you picked me sir 🤗 #PhilipJohn .. Thankyou @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity.. cant wait to start this exciting journey !!”

