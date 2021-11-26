On the occasion of Thanksgiving today, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media to express gratitude to Atrangi Re director, Aanand L Rai.

Advertisement

Sharing an adorable picture from the sets, Sara expressed gratitude to the director for giving her the character of ‘Rinku’. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🤗💓🙏🏻 I’m truly thankful for you @aanandlrai sir. Thank you for giving me Rinku. Lekin, picture abhi baaki hai 🎥🍿”

Advertisement

The makers of the film recently released the much-anticipated trailer of the film, where the audiences and critics were all in praises for Sara, and rightfully tagged her as the “heart and soul of the film”.

Atrangi Re is all set to release on the OTT platform on 24th December. The trailer of the upcoming Aanand L. Rai directorial ‘Atrangi Re’ was released on Wednesday. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, will release on December 24.

The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Talking on the occasion, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “The world of ‘Atrangi Re’ is ‘Atrangi’ indeed! The film promises to bring magic to your screens and make you believe in the power of love. The motion posters have received a phenomenal response yesterday and we are excited to show you the ‘Atrangi Re’ trailer!”

Adding to that, Aanand said, “I strongly believe that you don’t find love, it finds you. The only thing you should learn is to be a little patient. ‘Atrangi Re’ is all about love, patience and madness.”

The film, also featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Dimple Hayathi, releases on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Aayush Sharma Reveals Facing Comments Like “Salman Khan Should Have Launched A Dog Instead Of Him” & All The Hate Post His Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube