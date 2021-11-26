Sonu Sood is well-known amongst the audience not just for his masala roles but also for his contributions to the society, as a philanthropist. The actor has often helped the people with funds and resources especially during the COVID 19 pandemic. According to a latest report, Sonu Sood and actor Dhanush recently came forward to help the renowned choreographer Sivasankar as he has been admitted in the hospital due to COVID-related complications.

For the unversed, Sivasankar is a popular South Indian choreographer who has worked in a variety of films over the last few years. He bagged a National Film Award for Best Choreography in the year 2008 for his work in the song Dheera Dheera Dheera from Magadheera. The film stars Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles and has been directed by Bahubali fame SS Rajamouli. Sivasankar has also worked as an actor in multiple Tamil and Telugu movies, some of which have done well at the box office.

On November 24th, 2021, publicist Vamsi Kaka posted on Twitter about Sivasankar’s deteriorating health condition and urged help as the family was struggling to pay the bills. The artist has reportedly been admitted in a private hospital and is said to be in a critical condition. His lungs have been heavily infected and a few of his family members have also contracted the virus. His wife is in home quarantine while his elder son is admitted in the hospital.

Noted Choreographer #ShivaShankar Master affected with #COVID19 and now in critical condition. Due to expensive treatment the family is unable to pay the bills. Please help. For Contact

Ajay Krishna (Son)

9840323415 pic.twitter.com/nTHwS8ivnh — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 24, 2021

Actor Sonu Sood was quick to spot the tweet and come out to support Sivasankar and his family. He dropped a reply to Vamsi’s tweet where he mentioned that he is in touch with the family and is doing everything in his power to help them out.

Iam already in touch with the family,

Will try my best to save his life 🙏 https://t.co/ZRdx7roPOl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 25, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Vamsi Kaka implied that help has already reached the choreographer. He also mentioned Dhanush in the thank you note, indicating that the actor had done his bit as well. Have a look at the tweet.

Thanks to Sonu Sood Garu & Dhanush Garu for providing help to master🙏 https://t.co/nES6UJMW7H — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 25, 2021

