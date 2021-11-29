After a whole lot of wait we have finally come close to the release of ’83. Based on India’s first cricket Worldcup victory, the movie is based on the lives of real heroes who made a nation’s dream come true. The much hyped film has had people on toes all throughout the year and tomorrow the film finally gets a trailer.

Kapil Dev in 1983 said, “Bachpan se meri mumma mujhe sirf ek hee cheez kehti aayi hai – Beta jeet ke aana, koi best of shest of luck nahi. Bas jeet ke aana.” Keeping up with similar spirit the fans are hopping with excitement as we near the trailer unveil of this year’s biggest film.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev’s wife.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam also in 3d

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios, Prithviraj’s Productions join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil, Telugu & Malayam versions respectively of the film.

