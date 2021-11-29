There has been a lot of rumours surrounding Mouni Roy’s wedding with longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. Although, the Naagin star never really spoke about her Dubai based beau but her cosy and mushy pictures say it all. Till now, there was no confirmation, however, Mouni’s sister recently spoke to a newspaper and confirmed the wedding plans along with the wedding dates

The actress who was last seen in the 2019 film, Made In China, is currently gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat and Amitabh Bachchan.

As per reports by ETimes, Mouni Roy is set to tie the nuptial knot with Suraj Nambiar, next year on January 27, while, pre-wedding rituals will be organized on January 26. Her cousin confirmed the wedding rumours to a newspaper based in Cooch Behar, West Bengal and revealed that the actress will be tying the knot in Dubai or Italy.

Meanwhile, a source close to Mouni Roy added, “Her close friends have been asked to save the date. The venue is yet to be disclosed. It could be a destination wedding. A function will be hosted in her hometown, Cooch Behar, as well.”

Earlier this year, the Gold actresses’ family met Suraj Nambiar’s parents at Mandira Bedi’s residence, who happens to be a good friend of Naagin star. During the coronavirus lockdown, the actress spent time with beau’s sister and family in Dubai.

Back in 2019, Mouni Roy dismissed the rumours about dating Suraj Nambiar and claimed that she’s just focusing on her career, she told Mumbai Mirror, “People who matter know I’m single and it’s not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalise your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can’t just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I’m grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don’t think I should throw it away by not giving my 100 percent to it.”

