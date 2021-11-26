Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious action-adventure, Brahmastra has been in the making since 2018 and has made the headlines several times owing to its many release dates. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy, the film was first supposed to release in August 2019 but it faced many delays since.

As the team recently wrapped its final schedule in Mumbai, there has been a lot of talks regarding when this superhero epic film will finally be available to the audiences. Well, the wait ends as we have finally come across some reports regarding a release date. As per the latest report, Karan Johar, Disney India and the entire team have finally zeroed in on a release date.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead is targeting a September 9, 2022 release. Elaborating on the same, an insider told the portal, “The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, especially in Maharashtra. The makers sat down to discuss multiple dates and this is the one which they are targeting at the moment. An official announcement shall be made within the next few weeks.”

Further adding that this will be Brahmastra’s final release date and there will be no further delay, the source added, “The work on the VFX front is happening in full swing and everyone around is very satisfied with the final outcome of the world that Ayan had in his imagination. While the film is going to be a solo release on September 9, there is a talk in the industry that it wouldn’t face any opposition in the second week too given that the stakes involved are too high and it’s among the costliest films of Hindi film industry.”

Continuing further, the source added that Disney will be taking the distribution to the next level to ensure a massive release not just in India, but also overseas. The insider said, “The makers feel that the film has the potential to cross national boundaries. A massive promotional campaign will be planned all through 2022 as a build-up for the release of this project. It’s a prestigious project and will be treated as such by all stakeholders.”

As per reports, Brahmastra is made on a humongous budget and is said to be a Pan-India release. The film will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film has had several release dates such as August 15, 2019, Christmas 2019, Summer 2020 and then December 4, 2020.

