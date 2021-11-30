The three Khans of Bollywood have ruled over the film industry for years now and their stardom has always been a topic of discussion for the fans. Even though the three actors are on great terms now, there was a time when they often indulged in indirect rifts. Out of the three, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have always had an on and off the friendship and all of it seems to have started in the year 2004.

For the unversed, Aamir and SRK have been on great terms for the last few years, supporting and complimenting each other on various occasions. When SRK’s DDLJ completed 25 years, Aamir was one of the many people who wholeheartedly congratulated the team and spoke highly of the performances. A few recent reports also suggest that Shah Rukh has shot a cameo for Aamir Khan’s magnum opus, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is expected to hit theatres next year.

In the year 2004, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol had appeared on the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. As a part of their rapid-fire round, the actor was asked to say a few words for Aamir Khan’s fans. The question took a quick turn when SRK sassily replied, “Guys, you got to find an icon that you can look up to.”

Issues between them were somewhat subtle until Aamir Khan mentioned Shah Rukh Khan in his blog in the year 2008. In the write-up, he spoke about a dog named Shahrukh and mentioned, “I’m sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level… Ammi, Ira and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favourite board games. Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?”.

When asked about this comment years later, Shah Rukh Khan brushed it off gracefully, clarifying that he does not take such comments to heart.

