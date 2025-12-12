Anukalp Goswami has taken over the director’s hat for the comedy sequel, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Starring Kapil Sharma in the lead, it has made a dull start at the Indian box office. The morning occupancy is just slightly better than Mastiii 4. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

As per Sacnilk, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has registered a morning occupancy of 5.91% on day 1. It has been allotted limited screens, given the dominance of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. The spy action thriller is posing a huge threat, considering the massive demand. There’s also competition from Tere Ishk Mein. All eyes are now on the growth during the afternoon and evening shows.

Slightly better than Mastiii 4

Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer Mastiii 4 had witnessed occupancy of 5.55% during the morning shows on the opening day. In comparison, Kapil Sharma starrer is performing slightly better.

Dhurandhar storm to be blamed?

Ranveer Singh‘s spy action thriller is surpassing expectations with every passing day. It is clocking box office collection in the vicinity of 30 crores even during the regular working days. Even today, it is the leading choice of the audience.

Kapil Sharma led Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will have to welcome extremely positive reactions to be able to drive footfalls to its kitty. The sequel factor will definitely benefit since the predecessor emerged as a box office hit and enjoyed a good fan following!

More about the comedy sequel

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was directed by Abbas Mustan, while Anukalp Goswami had written the script alongside Dheeraj Sarna. Anukalp has now directed the sequel. The ensemble cast also features Warina Hussain, Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, and Tridha Choudhary, among others. It has been passed by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) with a U/A rating. The comedy drama is produced by Abbas-Mustan, Ganesh Jain, and Ratan Jain.

It was released in theatres worldwide on December 12, 2025.

