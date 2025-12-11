Aanand L Rai’s Bollywood romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein has crossed the 150 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. Despite the Dhurandhar storm, it has maintained a good momentum and continues its record-breaking spree. It is now less than 4 crores away from rewriting history for Dhanush. Scroll below for a detailed global report!

Chasing the overseas lifetime of Thamma

In less than two weeks, Kriti Sanon starrer has accumulated 22.61 crore gross and surpassed the international lifetime of many Bollywood biggies of 2025, including Sky Force, Baaghi 4, Son Of Sardaar 2, among others.

Today, it will swiftly surpass Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2, which has earned 23 crore gross in its overseas run. Post that, it will be a battle against Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma (26.50 crores).

All set to beat Dhanush’s Raayan!

In 13 days, Tere Ishk Mein has garnered 152.01 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes 129.39 crore gross from the domestic run. The pace would have been much better had there not been competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Albeit the momentum is steady, which is a good sign.

The Bollywood romantic drama is now only 3.34 crores away from becoming Dhanush’s highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. It is on track to beat Raayan, which concluded its global journey, earning 155.35 crore gross.

Here are Dhanush’s top 5 highest-grossing films of all time (worldwide gross):

Raayan – 155.35 crores Tere Ishk Mein – 152.01 crores (13 days) Kuberaa – 138.86 crores Vaathi – 118.2 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 112.5 crores

Soon to emerge as Kriti Sanon’s 4th highest grosser

Aanand L Rai’s directorial has also emerged as Kriti Sanon’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time. It is now chasing the global lifetime of Crew (157.08 crores) to steal the 4th spot, which is only 5.07 crores away.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the worldwide box office:

Adiupurush (2023): 395 crores Dilwale (2015): 394 crores Housefull 4 (2019): 291.08 crores Crew (2024): 157.08 crores Tere Ishk Mein (2025): 152.01 crores (13 days)

Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Summary (13 Days)

India net: 109.66 crores

India gross: 129.39 crores

Overseas gross: 22.61 crores

Worldwide gross: 152.01 crores

