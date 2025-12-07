Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein is now gearing to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. It is now the second highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood. There’s another good news as it has also emerged as Dhanush’s all-time highest grosser in India. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Tere Ishk Mein Domestic Box Office Collection

According to the official figures, Tere Ishk Mein has accumulated 95.49 crore net at the Indian box office, including all languages. Kriti Sanon co-starrer was released in theatres on November 28, 2025 in Tamil and Hindi.

The romantic drama remained the top choice among Bollywood audiences last week. It has now slipped to the second spot as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has stolen its thunder. So far, Aanand L Rai’s film has raked in 91.48 crores from the Hindi version and 4.01 crores from the Tamil belt.

Set to mark Dhanush’s debut in the 100 crore club!

Dhanush has delivered many memorable films in his career. Unfortunately, none of his releases have entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. In 2024, he delivered his highest-grossing film, Raayan, which earned 94.79 crores in its lifetime.

In only 9 days of its theatrical run, Tere Ishk Mein has emerged as Dhanush’s highest-grossing film in India. Today, it will officially clock a century, the first ever of the South star.

Take a look at the top grossers of Dhanush in India (net collection):

Tere Ishk Mein – 95.49 crores Raayan – 94.79 crores Kuberaa – 90.9 crores Vaathi – 77.29 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 77.11 crores

His last collaboration with Aanand L Rai, Raanjhanaa (62.75 crores), is now out of the top 5.

More about the Bollywood romantic drama

Tere Ishk Mein is produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an AR Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Ranveer Singh’s Biggie Beats Every Single Bollywood Film Of 2025 Except Two!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News