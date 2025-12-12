Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar refuses to slow down at the box office despite the mid-week blues. It is the #1 choice of the audience, giving Tere Ishk Mein and other releases a run for their money. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun starrer has surpassed every single Bollywood release in morning occupancy on day 8. Scroll below for the exciting details.

Surpasses the opening day, yet again!

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandar witnessed an occupancy of 19.64% during the morning shows on day 8. It recorded a higher second Friday than the admissions of 15.49% during the morning shows on the opening day. The trends are fantastic, and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer is on track to register a bumper second weekend.

One can only expect the occupancies to grow during the afternoon and evening shows. In fact, tomorrow is a holiday, which means it would register the best admissions during the night show. Another good day, another success for Ranveer Singh and team.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy of Dhurandhar at the Indian box office below:

Day 1: 15.49%

Day 2: 17.26% (+11.4%)

Day 3: 27.28% (+58%)

Day 4: 13.35% (-51%)

Day 5: 19.23% (+44%)

Day 6: 17.73% (-7.8%)

Day 7: 18.62% (+5%)

Day 8: 19.64% (+5.47%)

Clocks the highest morning occupancy on the second Friday in Bollywood (2025)

Dhurandhar is sure to land among the top 3 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Bollywood. On day 8, it surpassed every other release to record the highest morning occupancy on the second Thursday. That too, by a considerable margin from all its rivals. The list included Chhaava (13.76%), Saiyaara (13.69%), and War 2 (5.70%), among others.

Take a look at the top 3 morning occupancy among Bollywood films of 2025 on the second Thursday:

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1: Smashing Start! Darshan’s Film Recovers 50% Of Its Budget On Opening Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News